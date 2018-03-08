Grow your business with the 9 keys of good content writing

What is content? It is all the images, words, and videos which you use to promote your brand. Every piece of content starts with the written word.

If you create a video, you need a script before you can start filming. If you create an infographic you need text for the images. Everything starts off with writing. With this in mind what are the keys to writing good content?

Key 1: Know your audience

The first key in creating great content is to know who you are writing for. Would they appreciate a more formal tone? Do they want detailed information or would they like titbits of information? Depending on who your audience is will determine how you write your content.

Key 2: Know your medium

The second step is to know what format are you writing for. There are a few types of media where content can be used: