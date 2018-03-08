Grow your business with the 9 keys of good content writing
What is content? It is all the images, words, and videos which you use to promote your brand. Every piece of content starts with the written word.
If you create a video, you need a script before you can start filming. If you create an infographic you need text for the images. Everything starts off with writing. With this in mind what are the keys to writing good content?
Key 1: Know your audience
The first key in creating great content is to know who you are writing for. Would they appreciate a more formal tone? Do they want detailed information or would they like titbits of information? Depending on who your audience is will determine how you write your content.
Key 2: Know your medium
The second step is to know what format are you writing for. There are a few types of media where content can be used:
Web copy – this type of content is usually short and punchy. There are images and a lot of white space around the text. Try to avoid writing to much content that forces your reader to scroll.
Print – This will be your company literature, brochure, direct mail and newsletters. This content is permanent and size matters.
Blogs – Use this content to set yourself up as an expert in your niche. Share information which is important to your potential client and try not to push the hard sale.
Email – The most important part of content for emails is the subject line. Don’t promise something in the subject line and not deliver it in the body of your email. You also need to make your subject line enticing so that your reader will open the email.
Press releases – This content is like a mini advert for your business. You will write it like a news story and have your company’s details at the bottom of the release. Press releases have a set format.
Key 3: Make your content valuable and relevant
It is important that the content is valuable to your audience. If a potential client scrolls through to your website and finds no value in your content they will move on. It should also be relevant to the field of business you are in.
Key 4: Proofread your content
It is important to proofread your content before you post it or print it. You can try to read it backwards so that you will be focused on the actually words you wrote. This will help to ensure no grammar gremlins sneak into your posts.
Key 5: Make your content scannable
People are busy and they like to scan through content before they read it properly. Ensure you have bulleted lists and good subheadings to make the content scannable.
Key 6: Keep the words simple
You may know your business and product very well and all the jargon that goes with writing about it but it is important to use plain English when writing content for your business. If you need to include jargon make sure you explain it.
Key 7: Keep to a theme
Make sure your content stays on topic. If you find yourself going off on a tangent make a note of it and add it into a new piece of content.
Key 8: Test your writing
It is important to make sure your writing is readable. You can do this by testing it on an online readability test.
Key 9: Be human and professional
It is important to add a human touch to your content so that you can connect with your readers. You can use the pronouns “I” and “you” to be more personable in your content.
By following these nine keys you will be well on your way to creating great content.
• Proudly brought to you by NSBC.
