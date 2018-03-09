Features

A career that helps Durban-born photographer to 'fight' for education & equality, serving to commemorate students

09 March 2018 - 07:00 By Beautiful News

Cole Ndelu has her lens fixed on black bodies and culture. Through photography and design, she is working to improve the representation of people who are often fetishised, stereotyped, or completely ignored. And the world has taken notice.

While studying, Ndelu shot an image of a young black woman with arms folded in defiance and eyes that appear to meet the camera – although that is unclear. The image has been digitally distorted and fractured by Ndelu.

Pride of the Panther was shortlisted for the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards and exhibited in London after being chosen from over 200 000 entries across the globe. Since then, she has sought to connect people through photography while celebrating their similarities and differences.

The Durban-born photographer initially struggled without proper camera equipment, while working two jobs to finance her studies at the Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography. Ndelu’s frustrations coincided with the #FeesMustFall movement and the growing anger of black students. 

