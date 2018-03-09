Features

LISTEN |How grant funding can benefit your start-up

09 March 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv

There are various new forms of exciting and alternative funding option in our market space today - crowd funding, stokvels as well as grants funding.

The guests on SME funding, who are all involved in those different spaces, share some of their insights as well as tips on how to get ourselves into these spaces.

Sean Emery the CEO: Rainfin discusses how crowd funding works, Andile Mazwai the CEO: NASASA takes us through the details of stokvels and Yusuf Randera-Rees, CEO at Awethu Project unpacks grant funding.

