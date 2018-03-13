Features

WATCH | What a purposeful business is, that can solve economic challenges

13 March 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv

The panel guides Paul Bartels, founder of Waterbok, on how to take his start-up business to the next level.

The panel guides Paul Bartels, founder of Waterbok, on how to take his start-up business to the next level by identifying markets and solve manufacturing challenges.

Adam Craker, CEO: IQbusiness, gives insight into what a purposeful business is. What do you stand for? What do you stand against? How do you identify a purpose? Kumaran Padayachee, CEO: Spartan SME Finance, unpacks whether your funding need is real and if the challenge doesn’t perhaps lie somewhere else.

READ MORE

LISTEN | How grant funding can benefit your start-up

There are various new forms of exciting and alternative funding option in our market space today - crowd funding, stokvels as well as grants ...
Features
4 days ago

Grow your business with the 9 keys of good content writing

What is content? It is all the images, words, and videos which you use to promote your brand. Every piece of content starts with the written word. If ...
Features
5 days ago

LISTEN | What is required from entrepreneurs during phases of contraction

Miles Crisp, Group CEO: Tarsus Technology Group, unpacks what is required from entrepreneurs during phases of contraction in the business. Darryl ...
Features
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 8 small business ideas you can start with what you have Features
  2. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  3. WATCH | How husband and wife left their jobs to start a successful food business Features
  4. Do you have problems learning math? Here's a free app for that Features
  5. Are you ruled by debt? Here are quick tips to manage your finances Features

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
X