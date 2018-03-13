WATCH | What a purposeful business is, that can solve economic challenges

The panel guides Paul Bartels, founder of Waterbok, on how to take his start-up business to the next level by identifying markets and solve manufacturing challenges.

Adam Craker, CEO: IQbusiness, gives insight into what a purposeful business is. What do you stand for? What do you stand against? How do you identify a purpose? Kumaran Padayachee, CEO: Spartan SME Finance, unpacks whether your funding need is real and if the challenge doesn’t perhaps lie somewhere else.