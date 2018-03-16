Stop using your mattress: simple ways to open a bank account

Why you need a bank account?

It is important to have a safe and convenient place to manage your money. Keeping your money in a bank account is a better option than keeping it under your mattress. Not only is your money kept away from grubby criminals, it’s also just a swipe, a click or an ATM away.

With most banks, you can access your money using a debit card. You can draw money from an ATM, check how much money you have in your account and even deposit money into your account. The great thing about debit cards is that your money is protected by a personal four or five digit number or pin code.

For your own security, you should never share this pin code with anyone. Not even the bank itself. Be careful when using ATMs or swiping your debit card. Cover the key pad with your other hand. And, if anyone calls, claiming they’re from your bank and ask for your pin... Don’t give it to them.

Now that you know what a bank account is for, let’s look at the documents you’ll need to open an account.