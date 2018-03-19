Features

WATCH | Questions you need to answer, for a potential funder to say yes

19 March 2018 - 07:00 By business day tv

This week on SME funding, Kumaran Padayachee will be protraying the part of a lender, and Lynette Ntuli (co-host) will be acting as a business owner applying for funding.

How sustainable is your business for potential funders to be interested in it? is the question that every business looking for funding needs to ask themselves before applying for funding. 

Kumaran Padayache questions Lynette Ntuli about her business structure and how she can improve her clients payment plan for a better chance at getting funding. 

It is important to learn and know more about what makes funders to be interested in your business and how to improve your business records and clients payment plan for funders to see a long term sustainable business that they would like to invest in. 

READ MORE

7 secrets to creating a memorable presentation

Have you ever sat through a boring presentation? Do you remember what it was about? Exactly! Get the point? If your presentations aren’t interesting, ...
Features
5 days ago

LISTEN | How grant funding can benefit your start-up

There are various new forms of exciting and alternative funding option in our market space today - crowd funding, stokvels as well as grants ...
Features
9 days ago

How to do a SWOT analysis

A SWOT analysis is very helpful for businesses. It allows you to delve into your product or service’s Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and ...
Features
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 7 secrets to creating a memorable presentation Features
  2. Stop using your mattress: simple ways to open a bank account Features
  3. 8 small business ideas you can start with what you have Features
  4. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  5. WATCH | How spray paint in the concrete jungle is not vandalism but graffiti ... Features

Latest Videos

Pops goes the plastic
NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma
X