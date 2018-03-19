WATCH | Worm farming provides a green future for township schools

In 2002, Fuyani joined Mission Antarctica, a campaign to raise environmental awareness. She travelled 16 000 kilometres through South Africa for six months, doing nothing but teaching conservation.

The experience had a profound effect on her, motivating her to dedicate her life to doing this. Since then, Fuyani has spent almost two decades committed to eco-education. She worked for WESSA for five years, coordinating 11 eco-schools in the Western Cape and facilitating an Adopt-A-Beach programme to teach children about coastal environments.

Fuyani also volunteered with Pride of Table Mountain, taking kids up the mountain to spark their interest in learning about the habitat. Since 2008, she has been an environmental educator for Earthchild Project, raising awareness on a daily basis. This includes offering waste-management programmes to schools, with a particular focus on vermiculture, or worm farming.