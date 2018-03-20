5 home office tips to make you organised & more productive

When thinking about your home office, it is important that it is organised and neat to help improve your productivity.

There are two benefits to a well organised office; the first is that you feel in control and competent, and the second is that you will have less to distract you from your work.

Here are five tips to help you feel more organised and productive in your home office.

1. Have a paper purge

Go through every piece of paper you have and apply the rule of three. This means either throw it away, file it or take action on the piece of paper. Make sure you have a colour-coded filing system so you can find your important papers easily.

2. Make a catch-it space

This space is best positioned near the entrance to the office. In this space, you should have a folder to put important documents, a hook to hang up your jac, a shelf for your keys and other stuff you need to keep and a dustbin. This is so you can get rid of the rubbish before it comes into the office.