WATCH | Makeka a bachelor of architecture graduate with distinction design a better nation

Home is more than just a roof overhead. It’s a place of safety, comfort and community. But South Africans living in underdeveloped areas aren’t prioritised and are denied amenities that they can take pride in.

Mokena Makeka is an architect envisioning living spaces that do more than just meet people’s residential needs. He works alongside the government and community organisations to create spaces that, rather than demoralising the people who live there, uplift them instead.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Architecture with distinction from the University of Cape Town, Makeka was offered a scholarship to further his studies. He turned it down. Instead, he chose to follow his goal of changing lives by improving the spaces people live and work in.