How to dress for success

These tips will help you dress professionally, no matter the company culture:

1.Suiting up for the corporate world

If you work in the corporate world, let’s say the financial services industry, you’ll discover that most employees wear collared shirts, suits and ties.

Ladies are usually kitted out in suits or pencil skirts and blouses.

Employees in the financial services industry deal with customers’ money – a lot of money. This is why they need to look professional when they represent the company. The higher up the ladder the employee is, the more professional the suits get.

Other industries in the corporate world are either just as formal or slightly less formal but still require you to wear smart casual clothes. These comprise of Chino type pants and shirt for men and skirts or pants with a smart blouse for women.

Students moving into the corporate world come from a chilled and relaxed campus environment so it may be difficult at first to get comfortable in your formal threads. You’ll get used to it, so don’t panic.

As a new employee, you may not have an elaborate selection of formal attire. Don’t stress, you can add to your wardrobe every month when you get paid. Buy item of clothes you can mix and match so that you don’t look like you’re wearing the same item two days in the same week.