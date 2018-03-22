Asking the right questions makes you a better communicator

Powerful questions like these, will help you make better decisions:

What happened exactly? Why did this happen? When and where did this happen? What led to this? What are the possible solutions and outcomes for this? Who can help?

If you get this information upfront, you will be able to help your employee to come up with a solution for the problem. Don’t resolve the problem yourself, instead lead your employee to the best solution by asking questions.

This way he will feel responsible for the resolution and won’t feel like he is doing this for you. He will also feel good about himself when it’s all fixed and back on track.

So, as a leader, you become a facilitator as opposed to the one who fixes problems. With time, your employees will come to you with the problem and the solution for your approval – which will free up a lot of your time.

But questions aren’t always related to problems. Whatever the task at hand, turn it into an answer-seeking session instead of an order to do things.