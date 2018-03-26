Start a connection & turn browsers into buyers

Do you think turning browsers into buyers is an insurmountable task? Do the browsers in your store irritate you? They shouldn’t. Browsers are potential customers who through a few well executed strategies may become your best customers. How do you turn browsers into buyers?

Be personal

Greet your customer when they enter your store. Through this interaction you could find out if your customer is after a specific item or just browsing. You could also find out what they interested in. If you offer them an item and it doesn’t fulfill their need ask them why?

The answer could help you to reassess your merchandising or pricing strategy. By interacting with your customer, you start a connection. If your store is online, then you should make sure your landing page is friendly.

If the customer came through a lead you should make sure that the page reflects what the customer was looking for. If they don’t make a purchase, you could entice them to leave their email address for a newsletter. So that you can remain front and centre when they do decide to make a purchase.