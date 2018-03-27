8 tips to get promoted

Have you been working at the same company for a while now and wondering how you can improve your chances of getting a promotion?

You love your job - that’s what’s keeping you from leaving the company, but at the same time, you’re thinking, “Some growth and a bit MORE of a challenge would be great, right?”

Well “Out” isn’t the only way to fix this challenge!

What if you were promoted?

New responsibilities, new challenges, new goals!

Voila, new energy, new life!

Here’s how you can shine above the rest so you can get that promotion!

Become a mentor: Help others to do their jobs better. You’ll show off your leadership skills if you do this well. Make your boss to look good: Help them to achieve their goals and they will always want you be part of their team and reward you. Don’t be shy: Tell people what you achieved. Everyone is so busy doing their own work, they don’t realise what a good job you’re doing. Tell them, otherwise your good work will go unnoticed. Learn: Learn on the job, take a short course, read up on relevant stuff, and just learn as much as you can. The more you know, the more useful you will be at work because you will be able to do more without being helped which frees up your manager’s time to do more. Dress the part: If you want to be a manager, dress like one even before you’re promoted. Ask questions: Don’t keep quiet and then deliver the work wrong. It wastes time and frustrates the person who’s expecting the work done. Stay positive: Don’t whine about things, just put your head down and do your work. Things don’t always go as planned, so you need to be understanding and flexible. Be a problem-solver: Always think of solutions and present them to your boss instead of giving him the problems to resolve.



To change your situation YOU need to change and once your boss sees all these positive changes in you, he/she will want to reward you and help you build your career.