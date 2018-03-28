How to turn opportunity or luck into your reality

Make a decision today to convert some of the time you spend being mindlessly entertained into something of value. When you begin to invest some of this time into educating yourself, developing new skills or learning your craft you gain a huge advantage and equip yourself for unlimited success. Find out what you need to learn, what knowledge or skill will move you toward success and then go about the business of preparing for the opportunities that will come your way as you improve and grow

Stop allowing yourself to turn away in fear every time you are faced with a challenge, simply because you feel that you do not have all the skill and ability needed to succeed. Begin to create belief in you potential by committing to apply your energy daily, to improve your skills and knowledge thereby allow yourself to grow into your potential.

In this rapidly evolving and changing world – adapt to change – fit in with change – change how you do things – change the way you respond to challenges – change anything, but always stay true to your values. Your daily activities showcase what you do, it is your values and emotional responses that consistently guide you and show who you really are.