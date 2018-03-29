WATCH | How a voice note over Whatsapp changed Cape Town's drought crisis

And so Van der Heever’s campaign began. People started donating two five-litre bottles of water each, and farmers and businesses offered up their services, from transporting the bottles to providing spaces for storage.

Some companies organised donation, drop-off, and collection points on their own accord and even for free. Schools have also volunteered, with pupils attaching messages of hope to the bottles that get donated to the people of Cape Town.

So far, 50 000 five-litre bottles have been collected in South Africa, and donations from overseas have begun trickling in. There are already 70 distribution points across the country, but the campaign keeps on growing as people freely give their time and resources.

“Everybody wants to get involved, and I think that says a lot about the character of the people that’s living in our country,” Van der Heever says. “I just tear up if I think about it.”

What began as one woman’s heartfelt plea turned into a manifestation of our national drive, resilience, and care for one another. We can achieve anything when we work together.