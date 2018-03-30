What is a 'stupid question' when asking is a solution to knowing

For example, if you ask a beautiful girl out on a date and she says ‘NO”, before you asked her for the date, you did not have a date with her and after you asked her for the date, which she declined, you still do not have a date with her.

However, if she agrees to have a date with you, now things begin to change for the good, now you have a date with a magnificent girl and all sorts of positive changes begin to occur.

When you overcome your fear of rejection and you begin to use this incredibly powerful tool for success, consistently in every facet of your life, you will begin to see remarkable results start to manifest.

What have you got to lose, choose a question that you have been too scared to ask, until now, and take the plunge and simply ask the question today. You know that there is no reason to hold yourself away from asking any questions. You now have the awareness that if you ask any question, you can never be rejected, things either stay the same or they get better.

Stop retarding your inevitable success any longer, because you are afraid of rejection and have the courage to finally pull the trigger on realising your potential and ask, Ask, ASK, your success depends on it.