Here's how secondary & tertiary education can correct the underlying causes of unemployment & skills gap in the country

According to ManpowerGroup’s 2017 Total Workforce Index, the jobless rate in South Africa is now at a 14-year high, topping 36% inclusive of the inactive unemployed labour force.

The South African workforce has a nearly 95% literacy rate, but while approximately half are proficient in English only 10% of the total workforce is classified as contingent.

Lyndy van den Barselaar, managing director of ManpowerGroup South Africa explains that this is evidence of a skills mismatch between the available workforce and the skills required to fill open opportunities.

“In the long-term, increasing the percentage of the emerging workforce actively enrolled in secondary and tertiary education with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) will be critical in correcting the underlying causes of unemployment and skills gap in the country,” she says.