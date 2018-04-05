Welcoming criticism can help you succeed in life

It’s important to realise that no matter your age or your experience, you can’t satisfy all people all the time. There’s always room for improvement and when people make suggestions for you to improve, it’s important to listen to their criticism and use it to better yourself and your career.

Here are ten ways to use other people’s criticism to improve yourself

1. Find the truth in the critique and you’ll only get better

Take an honest look at the feedback you’re getting. Then find ways to make the recommended changes. Remember, other people’s feedback is a great way to get another perspective on something. If you use it correctly, you could soon be on the road to becoming a real winner.

2. Be humble and willing to learn

Resist the urge to fly off the handle. If someone has taken the time to give you feedback, even if it’s negative feedback, be grateful for their efforts.

3. Listen with an open mind

It’s not easy t listen to someone tell you how you can make improvements. But if you listen carefully to what they’re saying and then address the concerns, you’re in a better position to improve. So listen with an open mind.