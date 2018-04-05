Welcoming criticism can help you succeed in life
When you’re trying to build a life for yourself, you work hard and put all your effort in to making your life a success. At work, university and even at home, people might not recognise that hard work that you’re putting in. So, when you ask people for their opinions and they don’t like what you’ve done, you might think that they’re judging you too easily.
You can’t control what other people say about you or the work you produce. But you can choose to ignore it or use it as an opportunity to grow, improve and inspire others.
It’s important to realise that no matter your age or your experience, you can’t satisfy all people all the time. There’s always room for improvement and when people make suggestions for you to improve, it’s important to listen to their criticism and use it to better yourself and your career.
Here are ten ways to use other people’s criticism to improve yourself
1. Find the truth in the critique and you’ll only get better
Take an honest look at the feedback you’re getting. Then find ways to make the recommended changes. Remember, other people’s feedback is a great way to get another perspective on something. If you use it correctly, you could soon be on the road to becoming a real winner.
2. Be humble and willing to learn
Resist the urge to fly off the handle. If someone has taken the time to give you feedback, even if it’s negative feedback, be grateful for their efforts.
3. Listen with an open mind
It’s not easy t listen to someone tell you how you can make improvements. But if you listen carefully to what they’re saying and then address the concerns, you’re in a better position to improve. So listen with an open mind.
4. Learn to forgive your harshest critics
Not everyone can provide feedback in a positive way. Carrying a grudge can limit your potential. So when a harsh critic hurts your feelings, forgive them.
5. Don’t take it personally
Even though you poured your heart and soul into something, most critics won’t care. They’ll tell you what they think without trying to spare your feelings. Don’t take it personally or you’ll end up negative and distressed.
6. Find solutions to the problems
If someone raises a concern about your work always look for ways to sle the problems they’ve raised. This is how you learn, grow and improve your quality of work.
7. Treat your critics with respect
It’s not always easy to take criticism. Especially when it comes from those people you love the most. So, always treat them with respect because if you don’t, you could break your relationship with them forever.
8. Be willing to say no
You can’t be all things to all people. So, if you have an idea that you really believe could work, don’t let negative criticism keep you from moving forward. Be willing to reject the critic, but only once you’ve considered the feedback carefully.
9. Self-confidence is essential
Some people provide malicious critique because they want to see you fail. Ben confident in everything you do. Ask yourself if the feedback is constructive and if it isn’t move forward with your head held high.
10. Accept your flaws
You’re only human. Mistakes happen all the time. By accepting that you can’t be perfect all the time, you’ll experience a lot more happiness, peace and enjoyment from life.
There you have it, 10 ways to use other people’s criticism to your advantage. It won’t always be easy, but if you get it right, it will be rewarding.