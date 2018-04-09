The SEO guide that you need for your small business

Have you ever received a spam mail saying we can get you to rank on the first page of Google? Well, that is what SEO can do for you if you implement it properly.

SEO stands for search engine optimization and works on optimizing your web page so that you could potentially rank on the first page of Google. Moz defines SEO as “a marketing discipline focused on growing visibility in organic (non-paid) search engine results.

SEO encompasses both the technical and creative elements required to improve rankings, drive traffic, and increase awareness in search engines. There are many aspects to SEO, from the words on your page to the way other sites link to you on the web. Sometimes SEO is simply a matter of making sure your site is structured in a way that search engines understand.”

How do you implement SEO on your website?

Create quality content

Quality content is key. You need to make sure your content answers the questions your customers are asking. You need to understand who your customer is and what searches they may be doing on the internet.

Then you need to have pages dedicated to answering your customers’ question. Good content is also not stuffed with keywords which makes it hard to read. You need to make sure that the content contains the keywords but it is relevant and evergreen for your client. Evergreen content does not age. It will be relevant from the day it is written. This may mean that you update some of your blog posts from time to time to ensure the data is always relevant.

You should also ensure your content is well written and substantial. Another reason for good content is because Google will rank your website according how quickly people bounce back to the Google Search Page. If you get a lot of bounces then you could be ranked lower.