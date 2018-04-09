The SEO guide that you need for your small business
Have you ever received a spam mail saying we can get you to rank on the first page of Google? Well, that is what SEO can do for you if you implement it properly.
SEO stands for search engine optimization and works on optimizing your web page so that you could potentially rank on the first page of Google. Moz defines SEO as “a marketing discipline focused on growing visibility in organic (non-paid) search engine results.
SEO encompasses both the technical and creative elements required to improve rankings, drive traffic, and increase awareness in search engines. There are many aspects to SEO, from the words on your page to the way other sites link to you on the web. Sometimes SEO is simply a matter of making sure your site is structured in a way that search engines understand.”
How do you implement SEO on your website?
Create quality content
Quality content is key. You need to make sure your content answers the questions your customers are asking. You need to understand who your customer is and what searches they may be doing on the internet.
Then you need to have pages dedicated to answering your customers’ question. Good content is also not stuffed with keywords which makes it hard to read. You need to make sure that the content contains the keywords but it is relevant and evergreen for your client. Evergreen content does not age. It will be relevant from the day it is written. This may mean that you update some of your blog posts from time to time to ensure the data is always relevant.
You should also ensure your content is well written and substantial. Another reason for good content is because Google will rank your website according how quickly people bounce back to the Google Search Page. If you get a lot of bounces then you could be ranked lower.
Check the speed of your website
Google wants to answer your customers’ question as quickly as possible, therefore they will be looking at the speed of your website. If your site is slow it may rank lower than a site which is quick to load. Therefore, it is important to optimise your imaging on your website. You can use Google’s PageSpeed Insights tool to see how fast your page is on mobile and desktop.
Check your device compatibility
According to a recent study, many people use their mobile devices to search the internet, check email and interact on social media. With this in mind it is important that your website is responsive and able to adapt to the variety of screens it can be viewed on. You can check how mobile-friendly your site is by going to Google’s Mobile Friendly Test page.
Label your images
When you upload your images onto the website ensure that you label them. You should write an accurate description of what the image is in the ALT attribute. This is because search engines can’t see images but rather uses the ALT text to index the images. If you have an image of a girl in a pink dress, instead of writing “girl” in the description it would be better to write “girl in pink dress” so that you would get more visibility when people search images.
Do a keyword search
Finding the best keywords for your business will go a long way in getting the customers you want for your business. The first step to finding the best keywords for your business is look at what you do and how this answers potential questions your clients may have. You can also look on a search engine and see what is auto-filled when you start typing in the search block. When you have narrowed down the topics you can start to search for specific keywords using Google’s Keyword Planner. You can learn more about keyword research by visit this page on Hubspot.
By implementing these five basic steps you will be well on your way to improving your page ranking.
• Proudly brought to you by NSBC.