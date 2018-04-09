WATCH | How brand identity is not only for celebrities

What does personal and cultural identity mean in the workplace?

Knowing your personal identity is integral to your personal growth and for your career, Katlego Msomi is joined by Gordon Cook, founder of Vega Brand School and Naledi Shuenyane, founder of Chuana Original to explain what this means and how it is an integral part of one’s growth and development.

Personal branding is part of our stories and something that needs to be celebrated in who we are and not to try and be like celebrities.