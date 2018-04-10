Features

LISTEN | How to use the correct branding and marketing tools for your business

Cost effective methods that are easily accessible to help you create brand awareness for your business

10 April 2018 - 07:00 By business day tv
Use branding and marketing to your advantage.
Image: 123RF/Rawpixel

What role does online presence play in the success of your business? A programme was recorded at the recent BDTV SME Summit discussing the various methods business owners can use to create awareness for their enterprises. A business owner from Polokwane won the lucky draw and joins the panel on stage for a discussion on how to brand and market his five pharmacies.

Maropeng Modiba, founder of Deline Investments, joins the panel on stage for guidance on how to brand his five pharmacies so that a clear marketing plan can be developed.

Kgothatso Montjane is a Paralympic tennis player and faces the same challenges that business owners do on a daily basis.

Meet a lady with a remarkable psyche to succeed. In this day and age, your business just has to have an online presence. Why?  HoneyKome general manager Pierre Cassuto explains the marketing principles that came with the internet and smart phones.

