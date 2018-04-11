The difference between spamming and effective email marketing

Email marketing is still one of the most relevant digital marketing tools for small businesses. With the majority of people preferring to be contacted via email compared to other digital marketing methods.

What is email marketing?

Email marketing is the use of email to promote your brand or product to your potential or existing clients. At its worst it is when people spam you with irrelevant content but it can be used to build trust and meaningful relationships with your customers when done right.

Seven of the best email marketing strategies

1. Know your client

It is important to build a buyer persona. Who is your client and what information is important to them? How are they interacting on your website and where in the customer journey are they? By segmenting your email list, you will be able to target specific clients with personalized emails which approach them in their customer