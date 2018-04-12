Features

LISTEN | What is meant with the term “The right face of the business”?

12 April 2018 - 07:00 By business day tv

Lisa Lyhne, COO at The Sun Exchange, joins Allon Raiz to unpack the unusual yet beneficial business of selling stakes in solar energy panels to the public.

What is servant leadership? Bonang Mohale, CEO: Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), gives a powerful rendition of his take on this concept. What is meant with the term “The right face of the business”? Monalisa Sam, MD of Tungwa Retail Holdings, unpacks a touchy topic.

READ MORE

Four financing options for your new business

So, you’re thinking about starting your own business but you just don’t have the money. You’ve asked your friends and family to help you, but they’re ...
Features
1 day ago

LISTEN | How to use the correct branding and marketing tools for your business

Cost effective methods that are easily accessible to help you create brand awareness for your business
Features
2 days ago

LISTEN | How to think ahead for greater success

Here are some podcasts that can guide small business owners to better their businesses.
Features
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 8 small business ideas you can start with what you have Features
  2. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  3. Tips on how to find a job Features
  4. Four financing options for your new business Features
  5. LISTEN | How to use the correct branding and marketing tools for your business Features

Latest Videos

‘ uMakhulu was a queen, who’s raised a nation of kings and queens.’ – Winnie’s ...
Audi R8 robbed at gunpoint in Benoni
X