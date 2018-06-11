Tips on how to use a GPS to success

What about you, I believe that you are also most of the way along the path to where you need to be in your life. I believe that you do not need to completely reboot your life. That with a few subtle, yet meaningful changes you can completely revolutionize your life and that you will begin to see incredible almost magical changes materialize in your life.

Always remember though that it is as easy to do the needed daily disciplines as it is not to do them. If you are looking for things to change, i.e. you want to make the small meaningful changes that will make a massive difference to the results that you enjoy. Your environment will begin to change when you change. If you want to have more then you must strive to become more.

Do you know how a GPS works? It needs two basic pieces of information, it first triangulates and finds out where you are and then you need to supply it with the information about where you want to go. The GPS then calculates the most efficient route to get you from where you are to where you want to go. The same applies to our lives, know what you want and then start the process of how to get there.

This leads us to the first of the meaningful changes we need to make in our own lives that will start making the real meaningful positive changes we want in our lives. The first thing you need to do is a self-audit where you take a real honest look at yourself and you assess where you are right now. You must be brutally honest with yourself and see what is working and is in line with your huge expectations and what is not. You will obviously strive to do more of what is working and eliminate anything that is holding you away from your success from your life.

Once you have a clear picture of where you are in relation to your expectations, you need to create a vision about where you want your life to go. To satisfy your vision you will need to set some realistic, believable and achievable, time defined goals. These goals are the destination you are striving to reach to meet your huge expecatations.

Once you have done your self-audit and created your vision and goals; you have the information you need to put into your GPS of success. All that is left to do is to build a route for yourself from one point to the other. This route is defined by your projects and action plans.