WATCH | How to communicate effectively through body language

11 June 2018 - 12:00 By Business Day TV

Masterclass brings you lessons in self-development from the experts in their fields.

These cover the soft skills they don’t teach you in Business School - that can make all the difference to your career. Renowned Mentalist Gilan Gork is an expert on using body language and non-verbal cues to create influence and read others.

Gilan gives us a master class on interpreting messages from body language.

