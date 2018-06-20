How to leverage social media for business growth

Social media is the latest buzzword in small business marketing. How can you use it to grow your small business? Does it need special talents? Does it take up a lot of your time? These are some of the questions which people think about when considering using social media.

Here are some answers on ways to leverage social media to expand your business.

Re-imagine social media

When people think about social media they usually focus on one of the two main platforms namely Facebook and Twitter. But there are more platforms then just these two. Therefore, it is important to consider what your goal is with social media. Do you want to create brand awareness or get more customers or build relationships with your customers? When you have your goal you can move on to choosing the correct platform for your brand.

Know your audience

It is critical to know who your customer is. You need to know them intimately. Understand what makes them tick and what are their pain points that need to be relieved. In addition, find out which platforms they are using to socialize on.

Start small. Be consistent

Even though your audience may use a variety of social media platforms it is important to only focus on one or two platforms in the start. Many people use Facebook therefore it may be a good platform to start on if most of your clients are on it. You should consistently post articles on social media so that you have a constant presence.