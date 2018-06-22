LISTEN | Unpacking the challenges in the IT world & Tech recruitment space
22 June 2018 - 12:00
Debbie Waller Nafte, MD of Swift Momentum - Jozi, joins Allon Raiz to unpack the challenges in the world of the IT & Tech recruitment space. Adam Craker, CEO of IQbusiness, unpacks how to use a company as a force for good and how businesses of all sizes can do this.
Lindile Xoko from MTN Business and Andile Khumalo from MSG Africa, share exciting news about the change in format for “I’m an Entrepreneur” workshops on offer for the rest of the year.