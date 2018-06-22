Features

LISTEN | Unpacking the challenges in the IT world & Tech recruitment space

22 June 2018 - 12:00 By Business Day TV
Information Technology making the world a better place.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov.

Debbie Waller Nafte, MD of Swift Momentum - Jozi, joins Allon Raiz to unpack the challenges in the world of the IT & Tech recruitment space. Adam Craker, CEO of IQbusiness, unpacks how to use a company as a force for good and how businesses of all sizes can do this.

Lindile Xoko from MTN Business and Andile Khumalo from MSG Africa, share exciting news about the change in format for “I’m an Entrepreneur” workshops on offer for the rest of the year.

