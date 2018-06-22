The guide to small business sales success

2. Listen to your customer

Making a sale involves listening careful to your customer’s pain point and designing your pitch to speak to that pain point. You should only speak 30% of the time when you are with your customer. This is to ensure you get a clear and concise idea of your customer’s need and you can then offer them the ideal solution.

3. Work on your negotiation skills

There will come a point in your sales pitch that you will need to close the deal. It is critical that you are able to negotiate a favourable deal for both you and your client. The best negotiators are always able to walk away with something after they have given something to their client.

4. Be attuned to your buyer’s signals

When a client wants to make a purchase there will be subtle signals which they will make and you need to be aware of them. They will change the tone of their voice, their body language will become more open, and they may start to ask probing questions about your product. You can learn more about buyer signals here.

5. Work on your communication skills

Communication is a primary skill which you need to master to be a successful salesperson. People just want to know and as long as you keep them informed with the information they need they will keep coming back. You need to work on your written communication skills as well as your verbal skills.

One aspect to consider is the voicemail. A well scripted voicemail will go a long way to improving your sales. Another important piece of communication is the follow-up email. This needs to be concise and to the point. By having these two pieces of communication in your arsenal you will be well on your way to creating great impression when making a sale.