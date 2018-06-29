LISTEN | How to have a successful business before 30

Siphesihle Losi the 26 year old is the managing director @ iLosi Events Management, she shares her journey as a young black female business owner and what it takes to make it in the business world.

"The youth should start doing things for themselves. We can get up and do things for ourselves," said Losi.

"We've been working for companies doing our own things, we went to school and are graduates so I don't think there's anything stopping us,"said Losi.