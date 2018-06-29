LISTEN | How to have a successful business before 30
Siphesihle Losi the 26 year old is the managing director @ iLosi Events Management, she shares her journey as a young black female business owner and what it takes to make it in the business world.
"The youth should start doing things for themselves. We can get up and do things for ourselves," said Losi.
"We've been working for companies doing our own things, we went to school and are graduates so I don't think there's anything stopping us,"said Losi.
Koketso Matjila the 24 year old founder & owner of the TaxiCab S.A. app, believes that
the important thing is to know why you are doing what you want to do and shares his journey in creating the taxi app.
"You are a business, the fact that you go work means you are providing a service for remuneration, so you are a business owner and it's about how far you want to take your business,"said Matjila.