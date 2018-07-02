Living on the edge and taking risk is the key to happiness and success. Almost everything worth doing is risky.

Are you stuck in a comfort zone and just hoping to have a mistake-free, loss-free, and stress-free life? It may sound like the good life, but it is actually the “no-life” way to go. Too much safety and comfort bore me and lead to apathy and a life of mediocrity.

You will never get where you want to be if you don’t take risks. The main reason why we don’t challenge the status quo is because the unknown is riskier and therefore our fear of failure kicks in. This is the seesaw of success and failure – or worse, living an existence of mediocrity. Most ideas never get off the ground because people are afraid to take a risk and fail.

Those who have achieved real success have overcome the fear of failure and often risked the most to get there.

The risk must be calculated and intelligent, and should be constructive and positive. Intelligent risk-taking is to imagine all the things that could possibly go wrong when deciding on whether or not to take a risk.

The trick is then to put all the measures in place that you can to prevent those things from happening. Nothing will ever be perfect, so there comes a time when action needs to be taken. You cannot possibly prepare for every outcome. You need to have some faith in yourself and the fact that you will be able to handle whatever comes your way. Of all the skills in life to learn, I believe risk taking is one of the most important.