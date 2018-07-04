Dipolelo makes history as the first to represent South Africa in the Miss Plus World Pageant

Dipolelo Hou (35) is set to make history as the first to represent South Africa in the Miss Plus World Pageant, which will be held in Atlanta in the United States of America on 25 July.

The Miss Plus World Pageant and its subsidiary, the Miss South Africa Plus World showcases the intelligence, articulation, creativity, leadership, grace and beauty of women across the country and the world.

“I am humbled by this great achievement. I am planning to share good stories about my country when I get to Atlanta. I am very proud of my country’s eleven official languages and the treasures found in various provinces. South Africa has a rich history. I will give the world a clear picture of what South Africa is all about,” said Hou.