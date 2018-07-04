Learning content for the TV generation

Carol Dwyer is a live wire, she’s a ‘mature’ lecturer at False Bay College who has embraced technology in order to develop blended learning experiences that are entertaining, appropriate, and relevant to the topic as well as contextualized for the local student.

In ten years Dwyer, who started as a Life Orientation lecturer in the TVET sector, has transformed blended learning from a senior management strategy to an operational reality. As E-learning Manager she has implemented and promoted the use of a sophisticated Learning Management System (LMS) which all students have access to either off campus or in the well-established and fully functional open learning centers at their campuses.

Speaking at Eiffel Corp’s 20th celebration in Cape Town recently, Dwyer challenged educators to transform their academic teaching material into content that’s engaging, entertaining, relevant, contextualized and in manageable bite size chunks.

“Don’t let anyone tell you it requires a lot of money – it takes a mind shift, creativity and time,” said Dwyer .

“We’re teaching a TV generation, which means teaching material must include visual imagery, graphics, videos and cater for students you tend to have a short attention span,"said Barty.

“I based the blended learning system at False Bay College on two specific Learning Theories that seem to embody the way 21st Century Learners learn, namely Constructivism and Connectivism," said Dwyer .

In Constructivism the students construct knowledge or build knowledge from the information provided and their current world view. As, the educator, I assist this construction by providing scaffolding - it is like building Lego, you construct the next piece of information by building on top of what you already have – as each new piece is added and built on the student ends up constructing a full view.