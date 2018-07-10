Unemployed rural youth become environmental ambassadors

The Youth Environmental Services (YES) programme is reaching unemployed youth in isolated areas of the Free State and Northern Cape, with the aim of stimulating employment in the environmental sector.

A total of 270 youth from eight municipalities recently started their exciting journey, thanks to a partnership between the Department of Environmental Affairs and the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA).

The programme offers a year-long learnership that exposes unemployed, disadvantaged youth between the ages of 18 and 35 to mentored work-integrated learning opportunities, environmental skills training and community service. Between 2017 and 2020 the partnership will have benefitted 2 430 youth – 270 from each province.