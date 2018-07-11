From domestic worker throughout high school to young doctor

When she was a young teenager she got the opportunity to help do chores at a home nearby. This led to regular domestic work during her December holidays and Sithole was able to add to the family’s finances and help fund her high school studies.

Despite doing well in matric there was always the chance that she would not be able to study further because of a lack of funding. “I almost didn't go to a medical school,” she adds.

Her hard work and commitment to her studies paid off when she received funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme. This helping hand was to prove life changing.

“Even though I was a domestic worker, I didn’t shelve my dreams and think that it’s over for me. I continued to work hard and I’m glad that I did, for me it really was just a lesson in humility and it has enabled me to better understand people from different walks of life and be able to relate to each person. I always knew that good things lay ahead for me and it was truly just a matter of time," said Sithole.

Her parting words are wise: “Never despise humble beginnings but equally, don't let them define where you will be in five or 10 years’ time, with God, everything is possible.”

• This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.