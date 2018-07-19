Features

LISTEN | How dealing with depression can lead in better career choices

19 July 2018 - 07:00 By KHANYANI LUHLONGWANE
Substance abuse has ruined a lot of communities.
Drug abuse amongst the youth has grown exponentially over the years, and the use of codeine aka syrup has become a phenomenon.

We decided to sit down with some of our friends and speak about what we think are the causes to the growth of substance abuse and also dependency amongst the young.

Having depression for young and black people is a taboo amongst black communities, Thetha Nathi talks to Onke Mpokeli (23) and Wandile Mthembu (26) about how the lack of information about such illnesses in our communities might be also of contribution towards more and more young people result to doing drugs and a lot of other issues that might be a factor.

