WATCH | The best way to give feedback
26 July 2018 - 07:00
On Small Biz MBA, Yasmeen Alli discusses the topic that many of us claim to love but secretly hate - Feedback. But what is feedback?
Feedback is a form of communication, feedback is information about performance or behaviour that ideally leads to action to affirm or develop that performance or behaviour.
Akhona Sass, MD of Intotek, a personal development specialist who has helped many entrepreneurs navigate the murky waters of feedback joins Yasmeen in studio