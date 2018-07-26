Features

WATCH | The best way to give feedback

26 July 2018 - 07:00 By business day tv

On Small Biz MBA, Yasmeen Alli discusses the topic that many of us claim to love but secretly hate - Feedback. But what is feedback?

Feedback is a form of communication, feedback is information about performance or behaviour that ideally leads to action to affirm or develop that performance or behaviour.

Akhona Sass, MD of Intotek, a personal development specialist who has helped many entrepreneurs navigate the murky waters of feedback joins Yasmeen in studio

READ MORE

WATCH | The difference between personal and cultural identity

Gordon Cook, founder of Vega Brand School and Naledi Shuenyane, founder of Chuana Original — joins Katlego Msomi to explain what this means and how ...
Features
1 month ago

How blockchain can disrupt recruitment

The new technology has implications far beyond currency – and requires humans to think through the ethics
Features
3 days ago

WATCH | How social entrepreneurship can help alleviate poverty and create jobs

Social entrepreneurship is a phenomenon that seeks to contribute to poverty alleviation and job creation but how is this achieved and what are the ...
Features
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  2. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  3. Her Master’s degree in tugmaster made all the difference to 'fight' ... Features
  4. Textile designer exports local designs world wide Features
  5. From domestic worker to young doctor Features

Latest Videos

One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt
X