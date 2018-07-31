The importance of exit interviews

The way an organisation engages top talent throughout the hiring process is critical to securing that talent and maintaining a positive brand reputation. When businesses think about talent strategies, their thoughts normally go to talent acquisition and on boarding.

Manpower Group South Africa’s managing director, Lyndy van den Barselaar, explains that following the right strategies around talent outplacement is just as important, in terms of the recruitment process.

“Exit interviews are conducted after an employee resigns, and before the employee leaves the company. This gives the employee the opportunity to share their insights into concerns around issues like company culture, processes, management styles and strategies, employee engagement strategies, workplace ethics, and so on,” explains van den Barselaar.

In an uncertain economic climate, acquiring and maintaining the best talent is a competitive advantage. “Employees are customers of your business too. Knowing the strengths and weaknesses your business has from the perspective of an employee is vital in ensuring your business is doing the best it can – and someone who is leaving the business is more likely to be honest and open about their opinions,” says van den Barselaar.