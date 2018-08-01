Climate-resilient livestock and crops support for farmers in vulnerable communities

In the Namakwa District, one of the grantees is the Biodiversity and Red Meat Co-operative (BRC). In 2016, it received a grant to introduce new indigenous breeds of livestock in the rural community of Leliefontein. This was after long periods of drought had weakened local livestock production and sales. In 2015, for example, 80 percent of all lambs and 10 percent of productive ewes were killed during a cold spell in the region.

The co-operative identified that indigenous breeds would be much more resilient to the extreme climate of the area. A total of 65 sheep and goats were distributed amongst the BRC farmers. Since then, the original stock has produced 350 healthy offspring, which has increased production and income for the farmers and proven that the project is meeting its aims.

For Katie Beukes, the project gave her the opportunity to start farming.

“I am a member of the BRC, but previously I only owned land and not livestock. Now, the co-operative has offered me livestock to start farming. I plan to keep breeding my livestock and improve my livelihood by selling to local markets,” said Beukes.

SANBI’s strategic grants manager Michael Jennings said farmers and community members were offered the chance to apply for funding, based on projects that would allow them to build resistance against climate change.

“Once a project is approved and they receive funding, the communities are able to adapt their projects to their own needs, and then manage those projects themselves. We support them with capacity building and funding.”

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.