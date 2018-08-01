Teaching exchange programme invites all to participate

Forty-five South African Graduates left for Japan on Saturday, 28 July as part of the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) programme, which is aimed at enhancing foreign language education and promoting international exchange between Japanese and foreign youth.

The Embassy of Japan PR officer, Kota Toba, said that the programme aims to enhance foreign language education and promote international exchange at the local level through the fostering of ties between Japanese teenagers and native English teachers from around the world. While working as an Assistant English Teacher (ALT) at local authorities, as well as public and private pre-schools, primary and high schools in Japan, JET participants can learn a lot about Japan in a variety of ways.

The JET Programme commenced in 1987 in cooperation with the governments of participating countries. Last year (2017), the programme had 5,163 participants from 44 countries. Since South Africa joined the JET Programme in 1997, 610 South Africans have participated in the programme with this year’s group bringing the number up to 655.