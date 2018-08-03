From changing jobs and saving money to become the best pizza queen in town

Eventually, Ndlovu had saved up R100 000. She resigned from her job, put down a deposit on a Rebels Pizza outlet in Middestad Mall and negotiated a payment plan. Four months ago, her sacrifice and dedication paid off when her first pizza was served to her first customer.

Although new-kid-on-the-block Rebels Pizza is relatively unknown, Ndlovu’s store attracts over 500 customers a week. Her business currently employs 13 young people from Pretoria and surrounding areas and she intends recruiting more as the business continues to grow.

“I cannot stress how important it is to never give up on your dreams. At no point did I ever think that my business would grow so big in such a short space of time and I’m thankful to all those who’ve supported it and continue to do so.

“It is because of this that I get to really see that ‘motho ke Motho ka batho (a person is a person because of other people),” said Florence, who added that her plans are to ultimately run a chain of Rebels Pizza stores and contribute meaningfully to society.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.