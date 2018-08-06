Women need to take control of their careers from an earlier age

Other than the structural issues our society faces, one factor that has been fueling the existing gender pay gap in South Africa is the educational and career choices young women make.

The World Economic Forum says the pay gap is not simply because men and women are paid differently for the same job. Women tend to work in industries with lower average pay‚ rather than high-income areas such as finance or technology.

Lindiwe Sebesho, Master Reward Specialist and executive committee member of the South African Reward Association (SARA), says women have to empower themselves with knowledge about the skills demand patterns that attract more pay.

They need to use this information to their advantage when they choose their study areas and eventually make their career choices.

“It is also about understanding remuneration practices, especially when it comes to the pay gap issues. Progress has been made from a legislative perspective to ensure that equal work gets equal pay but most employees, especially females, may not have enough information about this.”

Do the research

Researching and reaching out to associations like SARA, who have large volumes of information on pay practices in different sectors, is part of how women can empower themselves.

A good understanding of how remuneration packages are structured in both financial and non-financial benefit terms is key in ensuring that one understands job worth and one’s own package in relation to that.

Once again women should have a general sense of what the benchmark remuneration packages are for the jobs they are considering. This will help them determine whether they are being treated fairly.

Remuneration packages in many industries include short and long term incentives that are usually linked to company and individual performance conditions. “It is important to understand how these are calculated so that one can contribute optimally towards the success of the company in order to influence same.”