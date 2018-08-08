From taxi drivers to bus owners

In addition to expanding its bus fleet, the co-operative is building a R1.5 million depot which it believes will improve the quality of its service and stakeholder relationships.

The story of Mlalazi Trading began seven years ago when the 10 members of the co-operative were all taxi drivers. They were approached by the Department of Transport to convert their taxi operation into a bus operation as a part of government’s ongoing efforts to implement transformation policies and diversify various sectors of the economy.

“When we started out we didn’t have money to buy new buses so the buses we used were leased. There were many hassles involved with that process though and in 2014, we collectively decided to apply for funding to buy eight buses. We went straight to Ithala because we knew it is the only bank that caters for the needs of the black market,” said Ngcobo.

The application was granted and they were able to purchase new buses. But shortly after that, the business started operating at a loss and they could not keep up with repayments.

Ngcobo said: “Ithala was very understanding during that difficult time and extended the repayment period until we were back on our feet.”

The co-operative currently employs 12 drivers, two workshop assistants, two bus washers and office staff.

Ithala acting group chief executive Themba Mathe said the IDFC’s key mandate is to be a catalyst for economic development and empowerment.

“We aim to be responsive to the development needs of the province’s people and proactive in identifying and catalysing entrepreneurial opportunities that become available.”

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.