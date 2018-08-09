An astronomer in progress on a journey to reach for the stars

On course to becoming an astronomer from the Karoo, 21-year-old Janethon de Klerk’s journey has not been smooth sailing.

After growing up with her grandparents in the small Northern Cape town of Van Wyksvlei, she moved to Carnarvon and enrolled in Grade 10 at Carnarvon High School. At the time, she moved in with her single mother, who is a domestic worker.

Things started to look up when she got a bursary from the Square Kilometre Array South Africa (SKA SA) in 2014 before starting Grade 11. The bursary also includes hostel accommodation and scholar support.

She continued to do well in her studies and received a tertiary education bursary from SKA SA.