Here's an opportunity to pursue a career in Tour Guiding

The North West Department of Tourism is providing young people with tour guide training allowing them to participate in the travel sector.

Bofelo Ngwenya of Mahikeng is one of the 100 young people who benefitted from the tour guide training programme.

The 29-year-old started her own travel and tourism business after struggling to find a job. She said the tour guide training has assisted her to improve her business expertise.

“I mostly benefitted in acquiring courage to interact with my customers who are tourists in our province. I am now able to teach them a little bit about the history of our province and recommend places they can visit throughout their stay,” said Ngwenya.

She added that the programme also helped her improve her marketing skills which has helped her business to grow because she can now take her clients to different places without getting lost.