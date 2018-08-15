5 steps for online start-ups to start taking advantages of Black Friday

According to Google Trends, last year South Africa registered the largest ‘Black Friday’ search interest of any country, even ahead of the US where the retail mega-event was conceived.

“South African retailers first began promoting the Thanksgiving weekend double bill of Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2014. Just three years later Facebook data shows that Black Friday 2017 was South Africa’s busiest online shopping day of the year. The biggest mistake that start-up ecommerce companies make is to think they are too small to benefit from this opportunity. Working with a solid plan will allow even new online stores a piece of the commercial pie come 23 November,” DPO PayGate CSO, Brendon Williamson. By investing in these five actions local companies can ensure a successful Black Friday:

If they can’t find you, they can’t buy from you

Using Pay Per Click (PPC) campaigns early on as well as making use of SEO and social media campaigns all help establish your legitimacy and help customers find and engage with you ahead of time.

“Over this promotional period merchants have an opportunity to capture and increase their marketing reach. Don’t be afraid to request that users signup to your newsletter or like and favourite your social media pages so they can be the first to know about your Black Friday promotions. Black Friday campaigns are not about a once-off communication post but rather a series of posts and mentions to increase the hype and activity around this period,” explains Michael Richards, founder of SiteMeUp Online Marketing.

Richards also says many store owners make rooky mistakes when directing the traffic from these campaigns back to their sites.

“An important aspect of your campaigns should be the landing page users are directed to when your Black Friday campaign kicks off. Don’t take your users to a page where they must still hunt for the deals on your website. Take them directly to the page with your Black Friday promotions clearly visible.