Young farmers prove that farming has a wealth of benefits

When Nyadzani Rerani completed his degree in nature conservation six years ago the idea of working for someone else was furthest from his mind.

Instead the 28-year-old wanted to be an entrepreneur venturing into the business of farming in the rural village of Maluma outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

His dream was further encouraged when he started to frequently visit a 250 hectare farm which belonged to his friend’s father in Nwanedi village which opened his mind to how exciting farming could be.

Rerani said at the time his father had 15 hectares of land that was scheduled to be sold.

“I pleaded with my father not to sell our land situated in Ha-Mphaila because I had plans to farm it.”