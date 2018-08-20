Cape Winelands alien clearing team protect plant and animal biodiversity

Linda Jansen is leading efforts to rid the scenic Cape Winelands of invasive alien plants.

Jansen, 50, is an alien plant clearing contractor from Tulbagh in the Western Cape, who is changing her community through her commitment to the environment.

Jansen joined Cape Nature, a public institution responsible for biodiversity conservation in the Western Cape, as a general worker in 2002.

She was soon asked to join the Cape Nature office as a wage clerk.

But the banks of the Breede River had seen a widespread infestation of invasive plant species over the years. If left to flourish, invasive alien plants pose a threat to plant and animal biodiversity, using up vast amounts of water and compromising soil quality.

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture’s LandCare division turned to the community in search of solutions, and out of that search emerged Jansen, who was approached to register as an alien clearing contractor.