Features

From teen mom to nuclear scientist

28 August 2018 - 07:00 By gcis vuk'uzenzele
Senamile Masango collecting data at Triumf Canada for her PhD experiment.
Senamile Masango collecting data at Triumf Canada for her PhD experiment.
Image: Supplied.

At the age of 16, Senamile Masango was a pregnant teenager who had no idea that one day she would be a nuclear scientist.

Fate proved to be on Masango’s side and she was able to rise above her circumstances. Last year, she was part of the first group of scientists in Africa who conducted research at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) laboratory in Switzerland.

CERN is the place where the world’s best physicists and engineers go to find out more about the make-up of the universe.

Masango is currently registered for a PhD in nuclear physics with the University of Cape Town. She is based in Canada where she is collecting data for her research at the Triumf, which is Canada’s premier physics laboratory.

The 32-year-old who hails from KwaZulu-Natal said she struggled to break the cycle of poverty but her hard work paid off.

“I grew up in rural Nongoma as part of a polygamous family. I started university as a naïve teenager at the age of 16 and hardly a year into my studies, I was pregnant.  After giving birth, however, I managed to finish my course,” she said.

Masango added that she had always dreamed of becoming a scientist.

After completing matric, she enrolled at the University of Zululand for a BSc in physics and electronics. She proceeded to do her honours in physics and masters in nuclear physics.

Besides being an outstanding achiever in the field of science, she also founded an organisation called South African Women in Science and Engineering, which provides leadership and role models for young people who enter the field of science and technology.

“I’m passionate about education and contributing to making the South African education system a better one by assisting in improving mathematics and science pass rates. I want to change the lives of youth from disadvantaged backgrounds,” she said.

She added that she is a firm believer in hard work. “Nothing great comes easy in life. If you want to be a well-respected scientist, you have to work hard for it.” 

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.

READ MORE:

Here's why women need to take control of their careers earlier

Other than the structural issues our society faces, one factor that has been fueling the existing gender pay gap in South Africa is the educational ...
Features
21 days ago

First black winemaker challenges stereotypes

Ntsiki Biyela made headlines in 2004 as the first black winemaker challenging stereotypes about this industry and proving that it is a woman’s world ...
Features
7 days ago

Affordable sanitary towels made possible by local business women

Accessing sanitary towels remains a challenge facing unemployed women and young girls due to affordability. This is what motivated founders of ...
Features
11 days ago

Most read

  1. Young farmers prove that farming has a wealth of benefits Features
  2. First black winemaker challenges stereotypes Features
  3. Ma'Kaba saves money by turning dusty pieces of land into vegetable gardens Features
  4. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  5. Women farmers reap rewards of hard work Features

Latest Videos

Chilly southern snow surprise
Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
X