SA’s 5 star office on demand co working space adds second office & SA’s 1st International Arbitration Centre

FutureSpace, the joint venture between Investec Property and workplace specialists Giant Leap that offers high end shared working offices on demand, has launched its second workspace, that includes SA’s first International Arbitration Centre, after the first space reached near capacity in just over a year.

The new space is located at 96 Rivonia Road in Sandton, opposite Sandton City, close to the Gautrain and a few blocks down from the first FutureSpace office at 61 Katherine Street. It offers individual offices as well as booths and open areas designed to meet every working need for those who don’t want the hassle and cost of signing and committing to a long term lease.

“Since we launched FutureSpace just over a year ago, we have been inundated with demand from executives and consultants who want their own offices as well as start ups, entrepreneurs and even global companies coming to South Africa that need to start operating quickly. We expanded the existing space but that too has filled up.

“It’s a sure sign that South Africa continues to adopt the global trends of smart cities and on demand services. We plan to open further offices in Johannesburg later this year and next - and possibly also in other business centres around the country.”

Interestingly, the new FutureSpace office also houses the country’s first International Arbitration Centre in a fillip for conflict resolution in South Africa and Africa.

In December 2017, South Africa adopted The International Arbitration Act for the first time. The Act incorporates into law in South Africa the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law Model Law.

This means SA can now host arbitration hearings when previously companies had to head to Europe. The new centre has been designed only for arbitration and it mirrors best in class arbitration deign facilities overseas.

Said Trim:”By providing a neutral, independent, specially designed facilities for the global business community, the FutureSpace International Arbitration Centre will help solve some of South Africa’s most difficult litigation locally meaning it will be cheaper and quicker.”

Trim noted that the success of FutureSpace was in line with global trends away from ownership and towards instant access.