WATCH | From in-service trainee to co-owner of Regency Apartment Hotel
30 August 2018 - 12:00
The hospitality industry requires long work hours and needs someone with a passion for it, a person who is willing to do the extra work to learn more about the industry.
Siyanda Dlamini the 35-year-old Pietermaritzburg-born entrepreneur started from as little as R800.00 month and today he is the co-owner and managing director of the Regency Apartment Hotel in Pretoria.
Dlamini shares how his dream came true and how young people can pursue careers in the hospitality industry.