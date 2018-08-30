Features

WATCH | From in-service trainee to co-owner of Regency Apartment Hotel

30 August 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv

The hospitality industry requires long work hours and needs someone with a passion for it, a person who is willing to do the extra work to learn more about the industry.

Siyanda Dlamini the 35-year-old Pietermaritzburg-born entrepreneur started from as little as R800.00 month and today he is the co-owner and managing director of the Regency Apartment Hotel in Pretoria.

Dlamini shares how his dream came true and how young people can pursue careers in the hospitality industry.

